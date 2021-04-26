Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Decreased by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Omnicell stock opened at $139.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 160.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

