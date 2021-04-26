International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $144.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $144.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

