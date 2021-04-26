CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. Research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 647,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 333,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 137,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 135,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

