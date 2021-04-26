Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

