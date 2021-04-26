Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

