Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF opened at $30.39 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.