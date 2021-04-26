Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $188.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

