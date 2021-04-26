Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,250 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.