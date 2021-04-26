BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,676 shares of company stock worth $6,135,699. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.