Brokerages Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. IAMGOLD reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after buying an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $7,188,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

