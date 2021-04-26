Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $128.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

