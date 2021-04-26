YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $190.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

