DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

