BTMX (BTMX) Trading 25.7% Lower This Week

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $669.91 million and $4.92 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTMX has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTMX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.