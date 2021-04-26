VeriCoin Price Down 14.5% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $2,783.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,677.23 or 1.00329981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00135776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000992 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001894 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,602,086 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

