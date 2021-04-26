Carbon One Day Trading Volume Tops $284,337.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $284,337.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

