Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corteva were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

