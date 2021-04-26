Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harsco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

