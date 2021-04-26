Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $156,804,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $488.09 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $320.24 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

