Transform Wealth LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $357.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

