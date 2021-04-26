Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $157.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

