Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $330.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

