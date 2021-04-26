Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.