Transform Wealth LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $238.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.97. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $114.02 and a one year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

