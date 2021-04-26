Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $194,878,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,754 shares of company stock valued at $37,779,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

