SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 184.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $53.03 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

