Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000.

CREE stock opened at $114.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03. Cree has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

