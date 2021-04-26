SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after buying an additional 1,543,363 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,888,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

