ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.