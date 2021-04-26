ProVise Management Group LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.