ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $235.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

