Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $638,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. United Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

NYSE GD opened at $186.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

