Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,543.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 856,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $281,000.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

