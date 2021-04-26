Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

