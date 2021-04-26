Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,551 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baxter International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.