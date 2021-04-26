Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HP were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

