RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 85.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 147,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.