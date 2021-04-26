RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.