RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

