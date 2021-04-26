SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

