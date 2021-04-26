View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get View alerts:

View stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. View has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in View stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

View Company Profile

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.