IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

