IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $388.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

