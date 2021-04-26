IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,342 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $493,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $169.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.