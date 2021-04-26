Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 11,111 Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 219,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.53 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Laidlaw lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.