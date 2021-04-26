Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

NYSE:HSY opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $163.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

