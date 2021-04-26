$0.83 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $103.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.