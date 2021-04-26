Maro Market Cap Tops $188.00 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $188.00 million and $39,574.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 937,804,430 coins and its circulating supply is 480,779,274 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

