$0.72 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

