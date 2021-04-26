Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.
Shares of ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
