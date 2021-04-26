Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

